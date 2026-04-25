Queen of Jazz: Things you didn’t know about Ella Fitzgerald
Born on 25 April, 1917, Ella Fitzgerald, an American singer, composer, and song writer also popularly known as 'Queen of Jazz' was one of the main figures of Jazz music. These are some things about her you didn't know about.
Ella Fitzgerald wasn’t just a legendary voice, she reshaped jazz and vocal music with her technique, improvisation, and resilience. Behind her iconic songs lies a life full of surprising stories. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)
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She Faced Early Hardships: Before fame, she experienced homelessness and hardship, making her rise to global stardom even more remarkable. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)
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She Won Amateur Night at the Apollo: As a teenager, she entered a talent competition at Apollo Theatre, initially planning to dance, but ended up singing and won, launching her career. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)
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She Recorded the Famous Songbook Series: Her “Songbook” albums featured works of legendary composers and became some of the most celebrated jazz recordings ever. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)
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She Revolutionised Scat Singing: Ella didn’t invent scat, but she perfected it, turning vocal improvisation into an art form that influenced generations of jazz musicians. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)
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Marilyn Monroe Helped Her Career: Marilyn Monroe used her influence to get Ella booked at a major club, helping break racial barriers in the music industry. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)
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She Won 13 Grammy Awards: Over her career, she earned multiple awards and global recognition, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest vocalists of all time. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)