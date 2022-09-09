1 / 9

Queen Elizabeth breathed her last on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral, her estate in the Scottish Highlands, at 96. The longest reigning monarch in history was not only admired for her role in public life, but she was also a family-oriented person. As such, let's take a look at some moments of her family life; Princess Elizabeth, 16, center, appears with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, and her younger sister, Princess Margaret Rose, as they walk to the parade ground of Windsor Castle for a review of the Grenadier Guards on May 19, 1942 in Windsor (AP)