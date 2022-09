1 / 10

Queen Elizabeth breathed her last on September 8 in her much-loved Scottish summer home, Balmoral Palace. For some, she was their idol, while for others, she was the muse. Through this gallery, we take a look at how artists and fans showered their respect and love for her all these years. In this picture, for instance, artist Alken Pozhega makes a giant portrait of hers entirely out of grain of corn, peas and beans in the town of Gjakova, Kosovo. (AP Photo/Sylejman Kllokoqi)