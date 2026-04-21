Purple foods aren’t just visually stunning, they are often packed with antioxidants and rich flavours. From natural ingredients like purple sweet potatoes and berries to globally loved dishes, here are some vibrant purple delights that deserve a spot on your plate. (unsplash)
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Beetroot Risotto:
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Black Rice Pudding: Often called “forbidden rice,” black rice turns deep purple when cooked. This pudding, common in Asian cuisines, is rich, slightly nutty, and naturally colourful. (unsplash)
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Purple Sweet Potato Pie: Popular in parts of Asia and the US, this dessert uses purple sweet potatoes to create a rich, naturally coloured filling with a smooth texture. (wikimedia commons)
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Red Cabbage Slaw: A fresh and crunchy addition to any meal, red cabbage slaw offers a tangy bite and vibrant purple colour, making even simple meals look exciting. (unsplash)
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Taro Bubble Tea: This popular Taiwanese drink gets its soft purple shade from taro root. It’s creamy, slightly nutty, and perfect as a sweet treat. (unsplash)
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Ube Halaya: A beloved Filipino dessert made from purple yam, coconut milk, and sugar, Ube Halaya is sweet, creamy, and naturally vibrant, often used in cakes and pastries too. (wikimedia commons)