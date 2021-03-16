1 / 10

Take the spicy staple dish of western India, and make enough to feed an entire village! Chef Vishnu Manohar certainly had this idea, for he set out on Sunday, March 14, to make a new world record of sorts. He made some 7,000 kg of 'maha misal' at Pune's Suryadatta Institute, which was later distributed among the less privileged. The event took place at the institute's Bavdhan campus. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)