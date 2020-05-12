1 / 11

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. The Desi Girl has not only created an impression with her on-screen performances, but also her sartorial choices. Often spotted on the streets of New York, she knows how to turn heads with her breezy, fuss-free fashion choices. Take a look at why we call her our OG street style fashion queen! (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)