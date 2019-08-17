Lifestyle Gallery Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 11 – Aug 17) Whether it is ethnic wear or a formal look, Bollywood celebrities always manage to impress with their sartorial choices. Let's take a look at some of the best fashion moments from last week. HIT: Alia Bhatt was recently seen in a bottle green polka dot flowy dress. Polka dots are a timeless trend and look great even today. We like how the Gully Boy actor opted for a basic look and rounded out the outfit with sunglasses, plastic heels and her dimpled smile. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Ananya Panday looked lovely in a strapless polka dot dress from Vassilis Zoulias. Styled by Ami Patel, we really liked the sweetheart neckline and the belt detailing at the waist. The look was completed with bright red lipstick and black Jimmy Choo shoes. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Spotted in a trench coat from Maison Valentino, Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely stunning. The off-white trench coat, which featured abstract patterns below the waist, was enough to steal the show. Paired with a black high-neck top underneath and ankle-length black boots from Stuart Weitzman, we love how the look was kept minimal and stylish. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Shraddha Kapoor, styled by Tanya Ghavri, looked lovely in an off-shoulder Reem Acra dress. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick, side-parted hair and strappy heels. We quite liked the tulle skirt and the corset-like detailing. Needless to say the actor looked gorgeous. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a white pantsuit, and we really liked the mesh top and the big black bow it was teamed with. The look was rounded out with a sleek ponytail. But to talk about the look without mentioning the make-up will be a gross disservice. Make-up artist Pati Dubroff did magic and we love the eye makeup. Everything about it, from the winged eyeliner, the pink shadow was perfect, and the actor pulled it off effortlessly. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a printed black maxi dress from the label Miu Miu. The floral design, the sleeves and the plunging neckline gave the outfit a chic and timeless look. We like the way it was accessorised with a pearl and diamond neck piece, with the retro hairdo and minimal make-up rounding out the look. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Jahnvi Kapoor loves donning ethnic ensembles, and was recently spotted leaving her Pilates class in a printed white kurta and pants set. Teamed with a peach coloured dupatta with tassle details, Kapoor nailed the fuss-free look which was rounded out with matching juttis and silver jhumkis. But what caught our eyes was the Dhadak actor’s bright yellow Moschino SpongeBob bag, which added a pop of colour to the pastel look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)