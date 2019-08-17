Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 11 – Aug 17)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a white pantsuit, and we really liked the mesh top and the big black bow it was teamed with. The look was rounded out with a sleek ponytail. But to talk about the look without mentioning the make-up will be a gross disservice. Make-up artist Pati Dubroff did magic and we love the eye makeup. Everything about it, from the winged eyeliner, the pink shadow was perfect, and the actor pulled it off effortlessly. (Source: Instagram)