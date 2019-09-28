Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 22-Sep 28)

MISS: Sonakshi Sinha opted for an all-denim look from JLuxLabel did not really work for her. The button-down denim shirt was styled with a dark blue denim broad waist belt which we felt was completely unnecessary. She went on to pair her dress with denim boots from Truffle Collection, making things worse. For hair and makeup, she went for a messy ponytail, filled-in brows, loads of highlighter, and nude lips. Even though her hair and makeup were on fleek, the dress just did not do anything to accentuate her look.