Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 22-Sep 28)

In case you are keen to know who wore what, here's a roundup of Bollywood's fashion outings and see who left us impressed.

HIT: Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in a crop top that she paired with a heavily embroidered matching jacket and plain white pants. The white base worked well and the look did not seem too cluttered. The look was rounded out with hair neatly tied at the back and soft pink lipstick.

HIT: Anushka Sharma took her ethnic game many notches higher in an ivory anarkali set from ace designer Manish Malhotra. We love how the actor kept it subtle, yet stood out for the looks simplicity and elegance. She paired with traditional jhumkas makes the elegant traditional style statement complete.

HIT: Deepika Padukone spotted looking gorgeous in a printed maxi dress from the label’s latest cruise collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked striking in the strapless outfit. The floral prints in dark undertones and the over-sized bow looked lovely on her. The outfit was teamed with a deep brown coat that she casually placed on her shoulders. The retro look was accessorised with a matching bandana, oversized glares, multiple gold chains and completed with winged eyeliner and a nude shade of lipstick. The long boots and the signature Dior clutch added to the ensemble.

HIT: Kangana Ranaut kept her overall look simple letting her off-shoulder monochrome outfit, which was teamed with black pants, do all the talking. Hair tied in a neat ponytail added to the look which was rounded out with Tom Ford pointy-toe heels, and a pair of matching earrings from Latique. Styled by Ami Patel, Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya and Mala Agnani Rao, the look could have been pulled off with so much ease by no one else.

HIT: Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a floral printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and dainty earrings. We like how her hair was styled simply, with the small bindi beautifully rounding out the look.

MISS: Sonakshi Sinha opted for an all-denim look from JLuxLabel did not really work for her. The button-down denim shirt was styled with a dark blue denim broad waist belt which we felt was completely unnecessary. She went on to pair her dress with denim boots from Truffle Collection, making things worse. For hair and makeup, she went for a messy ponytail, filled-in brows, loads of highlighter, and nude lips. Even though her hair and makeup were on fleek, the dress just did not do anything to accentuate her look.

HIT: Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a printed handloom sari from Jebsispar By Jebin Johny. Their Big Ben Hand block sari was paired with a matching blouse with puffy sleeves. The look was rounded out with a neat bun and accessorised with a neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels. The print might look a bit jarring, but there is nobody other than the Aisha actor to pull this off.

