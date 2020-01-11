Disha Pitani, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion Hits and Misses (Jan 5 -Jan 11)Published: January 11, 2020 2:21:08 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Army Chief says forces owe allegiance to core values in Constitution
- Dec 16 gangrape case: SC to hear curative petitions on January 14
- EntertainmentChhapaak box office collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone film earns Rs 4.77 crore
- EntertainmentAjay Devgn's Tanhaji earns Rs 15.10 crore at the box office
- TrendingOn his 47th birthday, Rahul Dravid gets Bollywood style birthday wish from Rajasthan Royals
- TrendingWatch: Kerala fishermen's unique protest on boats against CAA and NRC
- SportsAussies look to forget World Cup thrashing in familiar territory
- SportsMatchless India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs, seal series
- OpinionFrustrated by their electoral reverses, the Left has turned to manufacturing unrest
- Why SC order on Internet goes beyond J&K
- TechnologyWhatsApp won't work on these Android, iPhones from Feb 1