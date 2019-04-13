Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and Madhuri Dixit: Fashion Hits and Misses (Apr 7 – Apr 13)

HIT: Alia Bhatt has been turning heads with her sartorial choices, as she has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Kalank. Recently, she was spotted in Jaipur with her co-star Varun Dhawan, looking resplendent in a rani pink ensemble from Nidhi Tholia. The embellished kurta and skirt combination looked lovely on the actor, who accessorised it with a pair of chandbalis from Silverline Jewellery. Hair neatly tied in a bun, a pair of Kolhapuri wedges and and a small bindi rounded out the actor's look. (Source: APH Images)