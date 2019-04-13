Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and Madhuri Dixit: Fashion Hits and Misses (Apr 7 – Apr 13)

There is little doubt that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has successfully carved a name for herself and has become a global icon. Recently the actor spoke at the Women in the World Summit, and had us impressed yet again. Apart from what she spoke at the event, we loved what she chose to wear. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, the actor was seen turning heads in an off-shoulder grey top that was paired with a matching short skirt with a slit. The look was accessorised with a pair of black shades and stilettos. The actor looked every bit of the diva that she is. (Source: Mimi Cuttrell/ Instagram)