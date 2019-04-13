Toggle Menu Sections
Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and Madhuri Dixit: Fashion Hits and Misses (Apr 7 – Apr 13)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/priyanka-chopra-malaika-arora-and-madhuri-dixit-fashion-hits-and-misses-apr-7-apr-13-5672344/

Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and Madhuri Dixit: Fashion Hits and Misses (Apr 7 – Apr 13)

Who better to turn to for some style inspiration than Bollywood celebrities. With their fashion game on point at all times, they manage to turn heads with every look they don. Here's a look at who wore what this week.

There is little doubt that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has successfully carved a name for herself and has become a global icon. Recently the actor spoke at the Women in the World Summit, and had us impressed yet again. Apart from what she spoke at the event, we loved what she chose to wear. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, the actor was seen turning heads in an off-shoulder grey top that was paired with a matching short skirt with a slit. The look was accessorised with a pair of black shades and stilettos. The actor looked every bit of the diva that she is. (Source: Mimi Cuttrell/ Instagram)

HIT: Malaika Arora can nail any outfit and look like a million bucks anytime, anywhere. Even though she can make hearts skip a beat in a sari, we think she pulls off gowns the best. Recently, she wowed in a yellow silk pleated gown by Romanian designer Iris Serban. The outfit with the fitted corset – that costs around Rs 71,000 – looks dreamy and we think it’s the best pick for an evening wear. She rounded it off with beautiful golden heels from Jimmy Choo. What we love is that she decided to go sans accessories, and let her outfit to the talking. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

HIT: Madhuri Dixit, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, has been impressing us in traditional attires off late. At a promotional event recently, the Devdas actor looked radiant in a kurta and straight pants set from Raw Mango. Styled by Disha Punjabi and Shaleena Nathani, the look was kept understated and was accessorised with statement earrings. (Source: Disha Punjabi/Instagram)

HIT: Sonakshi Sinha has been experimenting with her looks lately, and was seen wearing an Anamika Khanna ensemble at a promotional event for her upcoming film Kalank. Styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah, she was seen in a quirky outfit from the designer’s AK-OK collection. The look was completed with hair neatly parted at the centre and black footwear. She teamed the belted ensemble with a pair of chunky earrings from Apala by Sumit. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us major summer fashion goals when she stepped out in a blush pink shirt from Ralph Lauren and paired it with blue flared jeans from Ganni. The Udta Punjab actor opted for minimal make-up, and accessorised the look with an oversized shades and a tan-coloured handbag. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to make a statement whenever she steps out. Recently, the actor was spotted in an ensemble from the label Eloshi. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, we love the grey outfit and the way it flattered her svelte frame. The look was kept simple. A dab of bright lipstick and black boots completed the look. (Source: Eloshi/Instagram)

HIT: Alia Bhatt has been turning heads with her sartorial choices, as she has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Kalank. Recently, she was spotted in Jaipur with her co-star Varun Dhawan, looking resplendent in a rani pink ensemble from Nidhi Tholia. The embellished kurta and skirt combination looked lovely on the actor, who accessorised it with a pair of chandbalis from Silverline Jewellery. Hair neatly tied in a bun, a pair of Kolhapuri wedges and and a small bindi rounded out the actor's look. (Source: APH Images)

