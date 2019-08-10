Lifestyle Gallery Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 4 – Aug 10) Undeterred by the heavy monsoon rains, Bollywood celebrities always have their fashion game on point. Here are some of the most noteworthy looks from last week. HIT: Malaika Arora was spotted giving style lessons on how to rock a monochrome look on a dinner date with her girl gang in Mumbai. The TV host and actor was seen looking stylish in a white v-neck T-shirt which she paired with striped high rise shorts and an oversized white blazer. The ensemble was paired with an 0ff-White sling bag and Chanel slip-ons. To glam it up, Arora went for nude lips, glowing make-up, winged eyeliner and left her locks loose. (Source: APH Images) HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show as she stepped out in yet another note-worthy look — a tangerine dress from Gauri & Nainika. Over the weeks, the Udta Punjab actor has been giving us some major diva goals as she has been sporting myriad fashionable looks as a judge on reality TV show. Given the vibrant outfit, she opted for subtle make-up. We love how her hair was styled into a textured ponytail with braids. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt in shades of pink, white and blue. The look was not only eye-catching, but also scored high on comfort. The ’60s-inspired pattern can sometimes seem too busy, but we like how Bhatt balanced it by pairing the colourful top with white cargo pants and pink sliders. She kept her look fuss-free and ditched make-up altogether. (Source: Varinder Chawla) MISS: Mrunal Thakur experimented with subtle shades and paired a nude skirt with a powder blue top. She added a pop of colour of the look with orange heels. While we like the outfit separately, we feel that they do not really go well together. (Source: APH Images) MISS: Taapsee Pannu was seen in an interesting sari from the label Aapro. The Bandhej pre-draped was teamed with a shirt and clinched with a belt at the waist. Styled by Devki Bhatt, the look was accessorised with matching funky, floral earrings and the hair tied in a bun. While the sari worked for us, she could have gone a little easy on the accessories. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Priyanka Chopra picked a printed blue and white ensemble from Los Angeles-based brand, Dakota Jinx. The off-shoulder set, which featured a ruffle-detailed cropped blouse and a skort (half skirt, half short) has left us crushing over it. The outfit gets bonus points for perfectly blending comfort and style. The floral printed attire was paired with strappy white sandals from Charles &Keith, and Tod’s bucket bag. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Sonakshi Sinha was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble from designer Gaurav Gupta while promoting her upcoming film, Mission Mangal. Styled by Mohit Rai, she looked lovely and we like how it was not accessorised much. (Source: Instagram) HIT: Jacqueline Fernandez teamed her yellow, pink and lime green Zara top with a pair of high-waisted flared trousers in baby blue. The pastel ensemble made for an ideal outfit for an afternoon outing. She rounded out her outfit with strappy white flats along with a pair of oversized sunglasses. The actor completed her off-duty look with quirky long braids held together by a lilac scrunchie. (Source: Varinder Chawla)