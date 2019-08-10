Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 4 – Aug 10)

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show as she stepped out in yet another note-worthy look — a tangerine dress from Gauri & Nainika. Over the weeks, the Udta Punjab actor has been giving us some major diva goals as she has been sporting myriad fashionable looks as a judge on reality TV show. Given the vibrant outfit, she opted for subtle make-up. We love how her hair was styled into a textured ponytail with braids. (Source: Instagram)