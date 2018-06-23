8 / 11

HIT: Malaika Arora was recently seen at a family dinner in Mumbai and for her evening look, she kept it chic in an ivory one-shouldered, ruffled crop top that was teamed with a pair of cigarette pants. While the outfit was sleek and sharp, what really added oomph to the look was the Gucci clutch the actor toted. Bold red lips complemented the colours of her Gucci apparel and we think the actor looked lovely.