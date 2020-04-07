1 / 10

The thing about Priyanka Chopra Jonas is that she is equally comfortable in donning both ethnic and contemporary outfits. She looks lovely in whatever she chooses to wear but she does nail the sari like no one else. Of late, she is seen wearing a lot of it and we sure are not complaining. Her love for sequins is evident, and to be fair she discovered it long before everyone else had started wearing. Here are some of her most impressive looks in sari.