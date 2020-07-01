- Karnataka: Video shows Covid bodies dumped into pit, probe ordered
- Complete lockdown in Mira Bhayander, Thane for 10 days
- Ahmedabad: Helpline launched for info on availability of beds
- Surat: Two new Covid facilities at SMC community hall, SGCCI premises
- NIA opposes NIA probe, Sudha Bharadwaj’s bail plea: ‘Taking undue benefit of pandemic’
- Alarmed by spike in Covid cases, Telangana scales down testing
- New Research: Covid testing of entire town in Italy finds 40% cases asymptomatic
- Explained: What is Covaxin, India's Covid-19 vaccine candidate; how long before approval?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks ravishing in ethnic ensembles; here’s proofPublished: July 1, 2020 12:29:13 pm
- Tamil Nadu: 5 killed, 17 injured in Neyveli boiler blast
- CRPF jawan, civilian killed in J&K militant attack; three-year-old rescued
- EntertainmentBreathe Into The Shadows trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh promise an intense web series
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra signs multi-million dollar TV deal with Amazon
- TrendingAfter PM Narendra Modi's latest address to the nation, netizens react with memes
- TrendingEau de Space: This October, know the smell of space on Earth
- SportsWhen the grass was greenest for Ramanathan Krishnan in 1960
- SportsKidambi Srikanth eager to start, but uncertainty over camp resumption
- OpinionImplementation of DK Basu judgments, monitoring by civil society, can protect against custodial torture, death
- Chinese apps banned: A look at the most popular ones, their business and reach in India
- LifestyleCovid-19 ward doctor: 'I am always anxious about my family, but have to do my duty'
- TechnologyGoogle makes auto-delete data default for new users