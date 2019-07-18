From weddings to red carpets: The best of Priyanka Chopra in Indian wear

When we are talking about Indian wear, how can we forget her wedding day look! Priyanka Chopra went for Sabyasachi's tonal red lehenga that was hand-embroidered with sequins, hand made organza flowers, French knots and eye-catching Siam-red crystals. She paired the outfit with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, featuring 184.50 carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. In addition to these, she wore pear-shaped diamond and a 16 carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece. (Source: Instagram/Stories by Joseph Radhik)