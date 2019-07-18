Toggle Menu Sections
From weddings to red carpets: The best of Priyanka Chopra in Indian wearhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/priyanka-chopra-birthday-wedding-photos-red-carpet-looks-priyanka-chopra-5834416/

From weddings to red carpets: The best of Priyanka Chopra in Indian wear

We all know about Priyanka Chopra's journey - how she has made a mark for herself as a global artist with her sheer dedication and power-packed performances. The actor celebrates her birthday today and we have compiled a list of this bonafide fashion icon in gorgeous ethnic wear.

At a UNICEF event, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a floral anarkali set from Rahul Mishra couture. We think the actor looked really elegant in this outfit. (Photo: APH Images)

You can never go wrong with a gold Banarasi sari. Here, Chopra can be seen teaming it with a beautiful green blouse, and accessorising it with a statement kundan necklace and gold bangles from Jaipur Gems. Rounding off with a green bindi, maroon lips and soft curls, we think she looked lovely.

Priyanka Chopra looked radiant in a beige net sari featuring floral silver work on it by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Soft curls, minimal make-up, and dark red lips complemented the global star’s look well.

At her pre-wedding haldi ceremony, she wore a multi-hue Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Beautiful!

Priyanka Chopra picked a beautiful sari from Tarun Tahiliani’s collection. Draped in a lilac georgette sari that was accentuated with intricate lacework and French knot appliqué border, the actor looked lovely. We particularly like the matching deep-back blouse with embellished fringes on the sleeves. (Source: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra chose a blue, handwoven Sayasachi lehenga for one of her receptions. We really liked the rich blue colour and the strapless choli it was paired with. Styled by Ami Patel, the ensemble was teamed with a sheer dupatta and accessorised with a lovely diamond neckpiece from the designer’s label. The look was completed with hair tied in a low bun with flower adornments, red lipstick and dark kohl eyes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked like a million bucks as they flashed a smile for the camera at Isha Ambani's wedding. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

When we are talking about Indian wear, how can we forget her wedding day look! Priyanka Chopra went for Sabyasachi's tonal red lehenga that was hand-embroidered with sequins, hand made organza flowers, French knots and eye-catching Siam-red crystals. She paired the outfit with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, featuring 184.50 carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. In addition to these, she wore pear-shaped diamond and a 16 carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece. (Source: Instagram/Stories by Joseph Radhik)

