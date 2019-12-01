1 / 9

Exactly a year ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a beautiful ceremony. The actor looked breathtaking in a Ralph Lauren gown with a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil. Twelve months and several appearances later, they have emerged as one of the most admired couples on social media. They sure give us major fashion goals whenever they appear together and their wedding anniversary is a good day to look back at some of their most iconic looks. Here are some of our favourites.