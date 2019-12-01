Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding anniversary: The couple’s most fashionable appearancesUpdated: December 1, 2019 2:55:34 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Facing fire on quality of data, Govt gets critics on board reform panel
- Expert had told House panel on CAB: Don’t name religions, just say persecuted minorities
- EntertainmentGen-next filmmakers on why Kamal Haasan matters
- EntertainmentDon’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer review: Catch me if you can
- TrendingGranny's reaction after unwrapping gift that she wanted for 20 years goes viral
- TrendingThis is how PM Modi responded when a Twitter user said his picture was 'becoming a meme'
- SportsMary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen: Finally, the gloves to do the talking
- SportsDelhi U-23 players ‘harass’ women at X-mas party in Kolkata, sent home
- OpinionIndia is witnessing revival of non-violent movements, to protect constitutional values
- MGNREGA trends: fewer jobs since July, wider demand-supply gap
- What you read in 2019: Political biographies, books on climate change, mental health and #Metoo
- TechnologyCOAI: Surgical tools should be used instead of blunt instrument of internet shutdowns