1 / 9

Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves ethnic wear; and when it comes to designers, duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla definitely top her list. From her wedding to various other festivities and events, the Quantico actor often steps out in their creations. Here are some instances. (Source: Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)