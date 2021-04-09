7 / 12

Per the AP report, he was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. In this July 1947 photo, Philip was photographed ahead of his wedding, whose date had been set for November. He was batting at the nets during a cricket practice at the Petty Officers' Training Center in Corsham, England. (AP Photo/File)