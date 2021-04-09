Latest news
- Despite protests, CJI calls collegium meet, it ends in deadlock
- IIM-Calcutta faculty face new code of conduct: no criticism, no protests, no petitions
- Tollyganj: From box office to ballot box, where stars cross paths
- John Kerry says net-zero not US message, welcomes activism like Disha Ravi’s
- Nandigram Rally: Suvendu Adhikari gets EC notice for ‘hate speech’
- Durbar Move: When J&K moves from one capital to another
- Kashi Vishwanath vs Gyanvapi Mosque: Court orders ASI to survey disputed site
- BJP MP Locket sails to sail through in three-cornered fight
Prince Philip passes away: Some unseen pictures and anecdotes from his lifeApril 9, 2021 5:48:11 pm
- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
- BusinessCentre directs fertiliser firms not to hike MRP of non-urea fertilisers; sell at old rates
- EntertainmentRimi Sen: 'I was furniture in Dhoom, Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Golmaal and other comedies'
- EntertainmentHina Khan sings 'Aaoge Jab Tum', fans cannot have enough of her beautiful voice. Watch
- Trending'Hand of God': Moving photo of nurse trying to comfort isolated patient in Brazil's Covid ward goes viral
- TrendingWatch: Orphaned and disabled, baby alpaca walks again with her own set of wheels
- SportsIPL seeps into pop culture
- SportsOnly way to stop MI: Catch them on off-day, avoid mistakes, paper over cracks
- OpinionDespite ruling party’s silence, immigration from Bangladesh remains a theme in Assam politics
- IPL: What to know as MI and RCB go head to head today
- TechnologyAsus ROG Phone 5 review: A dream smartphone for mobile gamers