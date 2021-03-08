9 / 11

In October 2017, Meghan revealed in her first public interview with Vanity Fair on what it is like to date a member of the royal family. “It has its own set of challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others,” she told the publication. And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.” (Source: Sussex Royals/Instagram)