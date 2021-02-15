1 / 16

Last night, the internet was flooded with news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting their second child. In a beautiful picture posted by Meghan's friend Misan Harriman, he shared, "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!" On this joyous occasion, we take a look at the couple's best moments below. (Photo: Misan Harriman/ Twitter, AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh)