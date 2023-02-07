Exhibition celebrates the life of Premola Ghose, a self-taught artist, and author
February 7, 2023 17:41 IST
Remembering Premola Ghose, the ever cheerful ex-chief of Delhi's cultural hub India International Center, a new art exhibition pays tribute; In Transylvania, Romania (IIC)
The exhibition, titled Premola’s Wonderland: Vignettes of th personal and magical world of Premola Ghose, celebrates her outlook towards life and living (Ram Rehman)
Ghose, who passed away in 2019, was known to be 'quirky' with an often irreverent sense of humour. She had a playful sense of mischief and eye for the absurd, notes the press statement; Artwork titled Jerusalem, Golden (IIC)
The exhibited works, created between 1996 and 2018, reflect her personality as well as her passions; An Iberian palette (IIC)
Her 'deep interest in history and architecture' is also reflected in the works; Zipping through the hills of Perugia, Italy (IIC)
Working in the organisation for 40-odd years, Ghose's zest for travel both in India and abroad; her love of nature and animals were legendary; Japan (IIC)
She was also a storyteller. Ghose authored a series of travel tales all featuring her quirky ‘Gang’ of animals and their adventures not only in India but also in Europe, Sri Lanka and Japan; Cherry blossom viewing with geisha sans of Kyoto (IIC)