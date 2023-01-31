On Preity Zinta’s birthday, revising some of her best style moments, glorious career, personal life
January 31, 2023 12:55 IST
Preity Zinta turns 48 on January 31. Best-known for films like Dil Se, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Se, and Dil Chahta Hai, she is admired for her bubbly personality and easy style. (Pic source: Instagram/Preity Zinta)
As such, it is no surprise that Preity looks stunning in this all-black look. (Pic source: Instagram/Preity Zinta)
Apart from films, Preity also dabbled in production, and cricket! (Pic source: Instagram/Preity Zinta)
Preity's personal style can be defined as comfortable and relaxed. (Pic source: Instagram/Preity Zinta)
Preity also likes to keep her makeup light and natural. (Pic source: Instagram/Preity Zinta)
As mentioned earlier, Preity is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings since 2008. (Pic source: Instagram/Preity Zinta)
Preity got married to Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Pic source: Instagram/Preity Zinta)
The couple regularly shares moments from her personal life and set massive goals! (Pic source: Instagram/Preity Zinta)
The actor welcomed twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy in November 2021. (Pic source: Instagram/Preity Zinta)