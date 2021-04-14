12 / 15

If you have been dilly dallying on that age-appropriate skincare regime, use your professional facial as the starting point to do so. Often, the facialist or the therapist will recommend post-facial at-home care products that help to maintain your radiance. Try to follow a similar facial care routine as suggested by your facialist. Use the products as per the steps to enable your skin to absorb all the goodness of the actives. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)