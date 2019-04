Golgappa: Known by many names like panipuri, puchka and golgappa, this common street snack can be found at every nook and corner of the city. Served with a mix of potato and chickpea and a variety of chutneys and tamarind water, one can never get enough of these fried balls of goodness. Have it at the local market in Chandni Chowk, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar Market, CR Park, UPSC Bhawan. We are sure you just cant stop at one. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)