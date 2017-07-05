1 / 10

Few attires are as effortlessly sexy as a bikini. The swimwear does reveal and yet quite not. Several women have donned it, and needless to say the looks have become iconic over the years. The quintessentially sexy attire deserves to be celebrated. And if you are wondering what are the places you can go to, flaunting your perfect bikini body then we have you covered. We bring to you 11 such beaches around the world that will perfectly complement the delectable swimwear you are planning to wear



Virgin Islands, United States: Virgin Islands might not be a popular travel spot, but this place is a paradise for anyone looking for a perfect bikini destination. With bluer than blue water, clearer than clear sky and finer than fine sand, the St. John Beach should definitely be on your bikini (bucket) list.