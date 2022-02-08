1 / 12

'Tel Aviv Pop-Up Museum' is a temporary art project in two condemned residential buildings in Tel Aviv, Israel, where the works of 150 artists and designers are displayed before the buildings are demolished. Tel Aviv's "pop-up" museum is a major attraction for the citizens as well as the tourists. The pop-up museum is filled with traditional graffiti-style pieces as well as abstract multi-media installations. The artworks fill all the floors and exteriors of the building. The temporary pop-up art museum will be open to the public till February 11, 2022.



A girl walks inside a room at the 'Tel Aviv Pop-Up Museum'. (Photo: Nir Elias/ Reuters)