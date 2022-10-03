Exhibition traces the evolution of pop art on canvas
October 3, 2022 4:00:42 pm
Updated : October 3, 2022 12:02:32 pm
1 / 10
Meet Surita Tandon, a young artist who is on a mission to popularise pop art on canvas through her works; Desi Gigi (Source: Surita Tandon)
2 / 10
I See You (Source: Surita Tandon)
3 / 10
Tandon, who was born in Kolkata, found her interest in pop art globally with its Indian imprints; her artwork titled India Today (Source: Surita Tandon)
4 / 10
Lady in New York Times (Source: Surita Tandon)
5 / 10
She finds traces of pop art in various forms, that she recently showcased as part of her solo exhibition -- Popsicle -- that was on display at The Leela Palace New Delhi; Moods (Lady in shade of black)(Source: Surita Tandon)
6 / 10
Her works consist of colour, texture, and verbal language of advertising, cinema, décor, graphic art, music, fashion and jewellery design; Nature's soul in her (Source: Surita Tandon)
7 / 10
“My way of art presents the omnipresence of pop art in the modern world and how it has quietly influenced most contemporary, creative forums. Pop art is an expression of irreverence. Yet it is an art most reverent to humanity and the notion of how we the people like to see life. In this show, I depict everyday life of the plebeians like a satrangi biopic, a real life in Eastman colors!” she noted in her website kooness.com; Sun and Sand (Source: Surita Tandon)
8 / 10
Tandon loves to experiment with a range of acrylic and oil paints, different media including sand, metal, crystals and beads; The Power of Blue (Source: Surita Tandon)
9 / 10
The Speaks for herself (Source: Surita Tandon)
10 / 10
Tandon was recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and her work 'India Shining' was personally received by him and is now adorns the walls of the Prime Minister's Office; Candy Crush (Source: Surita Tandon)