Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival which is widely celebrated in the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. It falls in the month of Thai (that is, January-February) when crops like rice, turmeric, sugarcane, are harvested. The term 'Pongal' means 'to boil' in Tamil, and this festival is celebrated as a thanksgiving ceremony for the year's harvest. Pongal is also the name of a dish that is consumed during this festive season. (Photo: josheekaasoorya /instagram)