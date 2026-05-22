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During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent five-nation diplomatic tour, he presented the diplomatic leaders a diverse range of gifts showcasing India’s cultural diversity. From Melody chocolate and GI-tagged food products to heritage textiles, folk art, and handcrafted keepsakes, each gift carried a story from a different part of India. Besides the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, PM Modi also did gift exchanges with leaders at the India-Nordic Summit. (Images: X/DD news, PM Modi)