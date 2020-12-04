1 / 10

If one were to define a 'legend', taking a page from Bruce Lee's life would be considered apposite. The actor and martial arts master -- who leapt into kung fu TV shows and movies in the 1960s -- remains an icon of 20th-century motion pictures. November 27 was his 80th birthday, and to celebrate his birth week and year, here's tracing his footsteps through Hong Kong in eight memorable scenes from Enter the Dragon, a film in which he played an undercover British intelligence agent, and one that had some landmarks like Tsing Shan Monastery and Aberdeen Harbour in it. This gallery is an homage to both the man and the city. Scroll down. (Source: Hong Kong Tourism Board/Designed by Gargi Singh)