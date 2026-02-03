Kenya is one of Africa’s most diverse travel destinations, known for its incredible wildlife, dramatic landscapes, vibrant cities, and beautiful coastline. From world famous safaris to mountain treks and coral beaches, the country offers experiences for every kind of traveller. Here are six must visit places in Kenya that showcase its natural and cultural richness.
2 / 7
Amboseli National Park: Amboseli is renowned for its large elephant herds and stunning views of Mount Kilimanjaro across the border in Tanzania. The park’s open plains and wetlands make wildlife viewing easier and photography especially rewarding.
3 / 7
Diani Beach: Located on Kenya’s southern coast, Diani Beach is famous for its white sand, turquoise waters, and coral reefs. It’s ideal for relaxation as well as activities like snorkelling, diving, kite surfing, and dolphin spotting.
4 / 7
Lamu Island: Lamu is a historic Swahili coastal town and UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its preserved architecture and car free streets. Traditional dhow boats, coral stone houses, and centuries old culture give it a timeless atmosphere.
5 / 7
Maasai Mara National Reserve: Maasai Mara is Kenya’s most famous safari destination, known for the Great Migration where millions of wildebeest and zebras cross the plains each year. Visitors can spot the Big Five, experience Maasai culture, and enjoy hot air balloon safaris over the savannah.
6 / 7
Mount Kenya: Africa’s second highest mountain offers trekking routes through forests, alpine meadows, and glaciers. Climbers and hikers come for multi day trails, unique plant life, and dramatic high-altitude scenery.
7 / 7
Nairobi: Kenya’s capital blends urban energy with unique wildlife experiences. Attractions include Nairobi National Park, the Giraffe Centre, David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, museums, markets, and a growing food and art scene.