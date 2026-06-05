Cyprus blends sunny coastlines, ancient history, charming villages, and beautiful mountain landscapes all in one island. Whether you love beaches or cultural landmarks, these six places in Cyprus deserve a spot on your travel list. (unsplash)
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Ayia Napa: Famous for its clear beaches and coastal beauty, Ayia Napa is a perfect stop for sea views and sunny Mediterranean charm. (wikimedia commons)
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Cape Greco: Known for sea caves, turquoise waters, and dramatic cliffs, Cape Greco is a stunning nature escape. (wikimedia commons)
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Limassol: A lively coastal city with a marina, beaches, and old-town charm, Limassol offers the perfect mix of energy and relaxation. (wikimedia commons)
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Nicosia: The capital city brings together history, culture, and bustling streets with layers of old and new. (wikimedia commons)
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Paphos: Paphos combines beautiful seaside views with fascinating ancient ruins. It’s one of Cyprus’ most loved destinations for both history and beach lovers. (wikimedia commons)
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Troodos Mountains: For pine covered hills, scenic villages, and cooler weather, the Troodos Mountains feel like a completely different side of Cyprus. (wikimedia commons)