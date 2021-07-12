3 / 11

Kannauj, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, promises a unique cultural and archeological heritage tour. You can visit the place for bird watching as a large lake here invites many species of birds. It also has a mosque where wishes supposedly come true. The strange pots and pans are the traditional way of making perfumes, for which Kannauj has been known for centuries. It is 438 km away from Delhi. (Express photo)