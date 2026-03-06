Some destinations around the world are known not just for their landscapes or wildlife, but for trees so unique they feel almost otherworldly. From upside-down giants to rainbow-coloured bark, these places are perfect for nature lovers seeking something extraordinary
Avenue of the Baobabs, Madagascar: This iconic stretch is lined with towering baobab trees, often called the “upside down trees” because their branches resemble roots reaching into the sky. (wikimedia commons)
Deadvlei, Namibia: This haunting landscape features 900 year old blackened camel thorn trees standing frozen against white clay and red desert dunes, a striking natural contrast. (wikimedia commons)
Hana Highway, USA: Along this scenic route, you’ll encounter the famous rainbow eucalyptus trees, known for their multicoloured bark in shades of green, orange, purple, and blue. (wikimedia commons)
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, USA: Here you’ll find ancient ʻōhiʻa trees growing out of hardened lava fields, showcasing nature’s incredible ability to regenerate in extreme conditions. (wikimedia commons)
Sagano Bamboo Grove, Japan: A mesmerizing forest of towering bamboo that sways and rustles in the wind, creating a serene and almost magical walking experience. (wikimedia commons)
Socotra Island, Yemen: Home to the surreal Dragon’s Blood Tree, this remote island looks like a different planet, with umbrella shaped trees and rare endemic plant species. (Wikimedia commons)