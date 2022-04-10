1 / 10

People across Japan are celebrating the peak cherry blossom viewing season this week without COVID-19 restrictions in place for the first time in two years. But many are limiting their viewing to strolling under the trees rather than drinking and eating in traditional party style. Spotted here, is a Japanese white-eye, also known as Mejiro, drinking the nectar of a cherry blossom in Tokyo, Japan.



Read on to know more about how the Japanese are heralding the season. (Source: AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)