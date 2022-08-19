6 / 23

In many parts of the country, Dahi Handi is an important tradition, much like singing and dancing. It is essentially a competitive event, which involves hanging a clay pot filled with dahi, butter, or any other such milk-based product at a reachable height. Much like how young Krishna and his friends used to do it, people form a human pyramid, and attempt to reach the pot and then break it, before the opposite team does it. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)