Indians love to travel and in the pandemic, they have been travelling to local places and shorter distances to satiate their wanderlust. As places opened up in the latter part of 2020, people began to grab opportunities for quick getaways. One such touristy destination is the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh which, over the last few weeks, attracted many visitors who came here to relax and rewind and also enjoy the cold. Here is a gallery of pictures, should you be looking to escape your drudgery for a road trip. Scroll down. (Designed by Gargi Singh)