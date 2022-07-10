1 / 10

Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'Holiday of the Sacrifice' or 'Bakrid', is an important celebration among the Muslim community around the world. It is said to be the second of the two main holidays according to Islam, the other being Eid al-Fitr. This year, Eid al-Adha began in India in the evening of July 9, and will end in the evening of July 10, Sunday. Take a look at this gallery to understand what celebrations look like this year. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)