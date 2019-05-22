Lifestyle Gallery Best photos from World Beard and Moustache Championships 2019 Many spectacular styles are on show at World Beard and Moustache Championships 2019 in Antwerp, Belgium. The contest sees well-groomed beard and moustaches in spectacular styles including majestic handlebars and swirling whiskers. (Reuters) Hundred of hairy men from around the world competed in the three-day event that ended on May 19. (Reuters) The biennial competition has been held at different locations around the world. (Reuters) There are 17 categories in the competition including, Fu Manchu, Freestyle Goatee and Dali Moustache. Each category is subject to strict requirements. (Reuters) The championship has its roots in a contest held among a beard club in a small village in Germany’s Black Forest back in 1990. (Reuters) The championship is governed by the World Beard and Moustache Association. (Reuters)