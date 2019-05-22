Toggle Menu Sections
Best photos from World Beard and Moustache Championships 2019https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/photos-from-world-beard-and-moustache-championships-2019-5742047/

Best photos from World Beard and Moustache Championships 2019

Many spectacular styles are on show at World Beard and Moustache Championships 2019 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Photos from World Beard and Moustache Championships 2019

The contest sees well-groomed beard and moustaches in spectacular styles including majestic handlebars and swirling whiskers. (Reuters)

Beard, Moustache, Championships, Antwerp, Belgium, competition, indian express

Hundred of hairy men from around the world competed in the three-day event that ended on May 19. (Reuters)

Beard, Moustache, Championships, Antwerp, Belgium, competition, indian express

The biennial competition has been held at different locations around the world. (Reuters)

Beard, Moustache, Championships, Antwerp, Belgium, competition, indian express

There are 17 categories in the competition including, Fu Manchu, Freestyle Goatee and Dali Moustache. Each category is subject to strict requirements. (Reuters)

Beard, Moustache, Championships, Antwerp, Belgium, competition, indian express

The championship has its roots in a contest held among a beard club in a small village in Germany’s Black Forest back in 1990. (Reuters)

Beard, Moustache, Championships, Antwerp, Belgium, competition, indian express

The championship is governed by the World Beard and Moustache Association. (Reuters)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Huawei's Android alternative could ready by this fall or not?
2 SSC CPO result 2019 date announced; know how to prepare for Paper 2 from today
3 Thiravam first impression: Prasanna shines in his digital debut that keeps you on your toes