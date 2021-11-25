MUST READ
- Noida International Airport at Jewar: All you need to know
- Explained: What is INS Vela, the submarine commissioned by Indian Navy?
- Devendra Fadnavis faces downsizing as his rivals get a leg-up in Maharashtra BJP unit
- Fertility rate falls to below replacement level, signals population is stabilising
- Why Kane Williamson’s coach David wouldn’t have been surprised by Shubman Gill’s dismissal
- Extortion case: Ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh appears before crime branch
Photo project aims to document the Qawwali traditions as they exist todayNovember 25, 2021 7:00:45 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Will revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for EWS quota, Centre tells SC
- PM Modi: Previous regimes kept UP in deprivation & darkness
- EntertainmentAarya 2 trailer: Don Sushmita Sen redefines a 'working mother' in this crime thriller series
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan welcomes daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Navya Naveli on KBC 13: 'Proud papa and nana'
- TrendingWatch: Anand Mahindra shares video of 15-year-old Brazilian girl entering birthday party on tractor
- TrendingAs Tomato price continues to surge across India, netizens react with memes online
- SportsTeam India finds a new hero in Shreyas Iyer on first day of Kanpur Test
- Sports1st Test: On debut, Iyer shows the way as India score 258/4 on Day 1
- OpinionWe need a multi-pronged approach to end child marriage
- How are cryptocurrencies regulated around the world?
- LifestyleSouth Korea all set to get 'world's first sustainable floating city'
- TechnologyWhat Apple's threat notifications against ‘state-sponsored attacks’ looks like