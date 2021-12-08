1 / 14

Honorees and guests walked the 47th ceremony of People's Choice Awards 2021 red carpet with noteworthy fashion moments on Tuesday night. The evening was hosted by Kenan Thompson and counted Christina Aguilera, Halle Berry, and Kim Kardashian as some of the honorees.



In picture, dapper as ever in a three-piece suit, Tom Hiddleston accepted the award for Male TV Star 2021 for 'Loki'. (Source: Tom Hiddleston Daily/Instagram)