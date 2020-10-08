Top news
- JD(U) strategy: Focus on core base, bid to woo others too
- Why does Djokovic want line-umpires to be replaced by technology?
- Two months after Pilot camp alleged tapping, FIR against aide, journalist for ‘fake news’
- No odd-even plan at present but prep won’t take long: Gopal Rai
- India, Japan close to cybersecurity deal, call for robust digital ecosystem
- How will novel coronavirus behave in winter?
You cannot miss these eight pictures of Parvathy Thiruvothu looking stunning in sariOctober 8, 2020 3:08:22 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesBJP's march to Mamata Banerjee's office turns violent, police use force after 'stone-pelting'
- Tablighi case: Freedom of speech most abused, says SC; pulls up Centre for ‘brazen ‘affidavit
- EntertainmentTovino Thomas is clinically stable, still in ICU
- TrendingOutpouring of support for aged couple running 'Baba ka Dhaba' in Delhi after viral video
- TrendingFly trends, gets social media handles after landing on Mike Pence during VP debate
- SportsCSKvKKR: Dhoni’s men stutter in a chase again, Knights have the last laugh
- SportsNBA Finals: Looks all yellow from here on
- OpinionEmphasis must be on Covid-19 data disaggregated by geographies
- Nobel Prize in Chemistry for scissors to edit genes
- LifestyleFace masks vs face shields: Here's what you need to know
- TechnologySome Poco phones in India are rebranded Redmi devices, here's why