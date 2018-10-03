1 / 9

With top-notch fashion designers like Dior, Jacquemus, and Gucci putting their spring 2019 collections on display at the ongoing 2018 Paris Fashion Week, the fashion capital is buzzing with style, fashion, trends, and designs. While Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri let ballet inspire her spring collection, the street styles saw bangs and bucket hats dominating the fashion-scape. Here's a round-up of some of the most beautiful, fascinating and stunning moments from the days the Paris Fashion Week. Mazarine Paris, a women's couture wear from Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, featured a uniquely curved and cut white crop top teamed with a below-the-knee length brown skirt. (Source: Parisfashionweek/Instagram)