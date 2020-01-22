1 / 20

Female empowerment, controversies about race, and designs that plunged to the depths of the seas then climbed Mount Olympus were among themes to grace Paris Couture Week. The Haute couture show, that started January 20, will end on January 23. The fashion extravaganza started with a powerpacked show by Maria Grazia Chiuri's feminist statement at Dior, Iris Van Herpen's unique world of visual poetry and much more. Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2020 couture shows. Dior's first ever female designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri, accepted applause after showcasing the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion collection. Her feminist logo-emblazoned T-shirts have famously been among the house's biggest sellers — and so she went back on the girl power charge to capitalize on this popular unique selling point in the Rodin Museum collection. (Source: AP)