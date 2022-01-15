Must Read
- BJP declares first list for UP polls, CM Yogi to contest from Gorakhpur
- Rid friend’s parents of evil spirits via chants: IIT Mandi director in video
- Pakistan’s first security policy puts focus on India, underlines terror
- Pilot disorientation due to weather change led to CDS chopper crash: Court of Inquiry
- From Afghan street to Irish U-19 team, an 8,000 km-long story
- Why the East India Company opposed Christian missionary activity in India
- Everyday is a story: Army officers recall their time at Siachen Glacier
Parents and children manage work and online school from homeJanuary 15, 2022 7:00:56 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Army chief Naravane: Patience mark of self-confidence, should not be tested
- In poll-bound states, EC extends ban on rallies till Jan 22
- Entertainment7 titles that are our top picks this weekend and where to watch them
- EntertainmentThe Tragedy of Macbeth: The real hero of Denzel Washington’s stunning new film isn't Denzel Washington. He's hiding in plain sight
- TrendingTsunami waves triggered by undersea volcanic eruption hit Tonga, videos go viral
- TrendingThese women tea estate workers might have a lesson for Men in Blue. Watch
- SportsIndia need to address misfiring middle order
- SportsManipulating DRS images highly unlikely but scope for human error, says experienced broadcast director
- OpinionHow women cadets benefit the army
- Why India is trying to seal a FTA with UK
- LifestyleWhat people with mild to medium colour blindness need to be careful about while driving
- TechnologyDizo Watch R review: The smartwatch to beat under Rs 4,000