1 / 16

Most of our 2020 was spent in lockdown wearing pyjamas and tops or gym wear. But thanks to celebrities who always kept their best fashion foot forwrad, even during the pandemic, staying in style continues to remain important. So even though 2020 may not be high on new fashion trends, we did see some notable ones from 2019 getting bigger in 2020. Want to know more? Keep scrolling! (Photos: Sanam Ratnasi, Manish Malhotra, Hina Khan/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)