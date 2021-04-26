Latest news
- Surge hits a new peak, Centre approves 551 oxygen plants for govt hospitals in districts
- Ex-chief of SSB Arun Chaudhary dies of Covid
- Joe Biden, Kamala Harris assure India of support in fight against COVID-19
- EC dismisses Mamata allegation against special observers
- Oscars 2021 winners list: Chloe Zhao takes Best Director, Daniel Kaluuya bags the Best Supporting Actor
- Uttar Pradesh: ‘Government hospitals can’t turn away Covid patients, state to bear pvt hospital cost’
- In medicare hub, 45 percent critical care Covid beds cannot be used due to oxygen crisis
- State after state shut down special Covid centres just before 2nd wave
- Paul panel said explore ‘Plan B’: Ramp up oxygen for 6 lakh new cases a day
- Explained: What’s changed in second wave
- Nation shaken, says PM; US, UK, EU pledge help on vaccines to oxygen
- Follow LIVE updates on seventh phase of Bengal polls
Pandit Rajan Mishra: A pictorial tribute to the classical singer from Rajan Sajan Mishra duoUpdated: April 26, 2021 3:04:15 pm
- Election Commission responsible for spreading Covid-19, should probably be booked for murder: Madras HC
- LIVE: Bengal records over 55% turnout till 1:30 pm
- EntertainmentOscars 2021: Academy pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman gets snubbed at Oscars, netizens say 'they basically exploited a dead man's legacy'
- TrendingWatch: Chris Gayle pulls off Amrish Puri's 'Mogambo khush hua' dialogue in style
- TrendingWatch: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolour to show solidarity in fight against COVID-19
- SportsAdam Zampa, Kane Richardson join Andrew Tye in withdrawing from IPL 2021
- SportsCOVID-19 situation in India making Aussies in IPL 'twitchy': David Hussey
- OpinionThe SC must rethink its order on deportation of Rohingya refugees
- LifestyleMicrogreens: From cultivation to nutrition, know all about these wondrous 'superfoods'
- TechnologyGoogle commits Rs 135 crore to help fight coronavirus crisis in India