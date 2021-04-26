2 / 9

The brothers. who were born and brought up in Varanasi, received their initial musical training from their grandfather's brother Bade Ram Das Ji Mishra, their father Hanuman Prasad Mishra, and from their uncle and sarangi virtuoso Gopal Prasad Mishra. They started performing while they were still in their teens; in the picture, the brothers perform at a function by Spic Macay at DAV Public School in Ludhiana in 2015. (Source: Express Archives)