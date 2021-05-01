Most read
- Barely on their feet, Delhi nurses back at work soon after recovering from Covid
- Dr Anthony S Fauci on India’s Covid Crisis: ‘Shut down the country for a few weeks…'
- Explained: The surge in false negatives
- No beds in Lok Nayak, a death outside: ‘Don’t know where else to go’
- Severe strain, stressed healthcare system may explain Covid death surge, says Guleria
- Madras High Court raps Election Commission of India, refuses to gag media on oral observations
- Elgaar Parishad Case: Sudha Bharadwaj’s health deteriorating, say kin, friends
- Wrote to PM to allow states to create own online platforms to help people schedule slots: Uddhav
Pandit Debu Chaudhuri passes away: A pictorial tribute to the sitar maestroMay 1, 2021 11:51:42 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Guleria: Severe Covid strain, stressed healthcare system behind death surge
- Behind shortage: vaccination surge in April and thinning buffer stocks
- EntertainmentActor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19 complications
- EntertainmentThe Disciple review: A delicately woven offering
- TrendingGoogle doodle encourages people to 'get vaccinated' amidst battle against Covid-19
- TrendingOttawa nurse wins praise for singing to patients in the ICU, video goes viral
- SportsHarpreet Brar shines as PBKS use surprise weapon to tame RCB
- SportsAll dressed up but nowhere to go... for Tokyo-bound Indian athletes
- OpinionWhat does an electoral victory in India mean today?
- The surge in false negatives
- TechnologyApple's 2021 iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K now up for pre-orders