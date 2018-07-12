1 / 7

Considered one of the most celebrated poets of all time, Pablo Neruda hardly requires an introduction. His words, throbbing with love and longing, continue to move readers even till date.



He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971 and wrote about the myriad aspects of love and it is no wonder that readers still look for meaning in his words when in despair or when in love. On his birth anniversary, we bring you seven of his most heart wrenching quotes.



(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)