The 92nd Academy Awards are underway and as was expected the red carpet was swarmed with celebrities looking their absolute best. Many of the nominees were also spotted and really stunned us with their fashion choices. Some used their attire to make a larger point while for some, their dress was an extension of their personality. In case you are eager to know who wore what, here's a quick round-up. If you ask us, we already have our favourites and Scarlett Johansson is clearly one of them.